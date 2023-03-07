News you can trust since 1853
Hebden Bridge: Rallying call to boost scruffy playground in picturesque Happy Valley town

Fans of a Calderdale park in need of some TLC are hoping to bring back a community action group.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge is popular with families, dog-walkers, skaters, walkers and footballers.

And the huge popularity of Sally Wainwright’s TV drama Happy Valley has brought even more people to visit.

But residents say the park is in need of some attention.

Swings are missing and the surface needs repairing at Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge
Part of the playground surface needs repairing, two swings are currently out of action and the water play area needs some work.

They are hoping to restart the Friends of Calder Holmes Park to ensure the park gets the attention and funding it deserves.

Mia Simons, one of those hoping to restart the group, said: “We want to get more people involved. There are so many people who use it.

"I'd love any like minded people to get in touch and potentially get something done.”

Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge
Anyone interested can leave a post on the Friends of Calder Holme Park Facebook page.

