Hebden Bridge resident walks 500km during Lent for challenge

Jo Woodhead, aged 61, took part in CAFOD’s Walk against Hunger challenge.

Most people were walking 5km every day for the 40 days of Lent, which is 200km overall.

Jo decided to double the challenge by walking at least 10km per day, with the overall goal of walking 500km over Lent. Jo has set herself an additional challenge of doing a 3km sunrise walk every day.

Jo is often joined by her granddaughter and her Border Terrier Clementine, together they have been enjoying walking in the Calder Valley, Jo said: “I walk along the towpath of the Rochdale canal, up the lanes and across the fields above Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

“I walk my granddaughter to school along the canal too. Last year I did the CAFOD’s Walk for Water challenge, so I decided to give myself even more of a challenge this year, which includes at least 3500 steps at sunrise.

“It’s a beautiful time to be out especially in spring when the birdsong is so spectacular.”

Jo has already raised £350 for CAFOD’s work. Supporters like Jo are raising money so that CAFOD can continue its vital work helping communities around the world gain better access to food. CAFOD supports communities in the long-term through training people in farming methods, and savings and loans schemes which can help people to start small businesses.

Bronagh Daly CAFOD’s local representative said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from our Yorkshire supporters, with many sign-ups for CAFOD’s Walk against Hunger challenge. These amazing people are raising money to tackle the causes of the global food crisis. Jo is pushing herself even further by doubling the number of steps in her challenge. Jo has been a real inspiration to other people doing the challenge, sharing photos of her beautiful walks in the facebook group.”