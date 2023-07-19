News you can trust since 1853
Hebden Bridge roadworks: Dying man's 'extreme distress' after carers delayed because of Calderdale roadworks despite promises key workers would be allowed through

End-of-life carers for a Calderdale man were delayed two nights in a row because of roadworks - despite a pledge that they would be allowed access.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:10 BST

The palliative care team for the terminally ill man had to take the long route round to get to his Blackshaw Head home even though the man’s family had been told the carers would be allowed through roadworks currently closing the main road through Hebden Bridge most nights.

Work started on Market Street on Monday (July 17) that means the road is shut between 9pm and 6am, Monday to Friday. It is expected to be completed by Friday, July 28.

Exceptions have been agreed for “care workers with badges and emergency vehicles”, said ward councillor for the area Josh Fenton-Glynn.

Work is currently taking place on Market Street in Hebden BridgeWork is currently taking place on Market Street in Hebden Bridge
Work is currently taking place on Market Street in Hebden Bridge
But a woman, who does not wished to be named, said her dad’s carers were refused access last night (Tuesday) and the previous night.

He sadly died this morning.

"There have been posts on social media saying that the road would remain open for key worker and emergency access during the night,” she said.

"Despite this, for the last two nights my dad's palliative care team have been unable to get to him as quickly as they could as they have had to go through Littleborough.”

She said her dad had been in distress and in need of his carers.

"Last night they came from Sowerby Bridge on the independent assurance they would be able to get through Hebden and were told that they could not pass.

"Consequently, they then had to drive back to Sowerby Bridge and come via Littleborough – adding an extra 30 miles to reach him.

"This resulted in extreme distress for my family and my dad.

"I know that the palliative care team have many other patients who are affected by this. We are keen to find any way possible to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

Councillor Fenton-Glynn has posted that allowing care workers to pass through “hasn’t been going as planned”.“We have passed on the message to the team to make sure where possible people are allowed through,” he said.

"However safety is always the first concern and so people may still be asked to go the long way round.

"This isn’t ideal but I do hope you understand.”

