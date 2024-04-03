Hebden Bridge Rotary celebrates a successful duck race and get ready for this summer's Vintage Weekend
The annual event organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge.
Roger Benn, Rotary Duck Race Organiser, said: “The event continues to break records each year with once again more duck tickets being sold for the two races than ever before!
"We’d like to thank all those who took part this year to help us achieve that.
"Whether they were one of the 15,037 yellow duck ticket owners, 395 business duck ticket owners, 18 school/nursery competition entrants or all the shops and businesses who displayed our colourful duck race posters or school exhibits, then to them and all those who made Hebden Bridge go Totally Quackers on the day, we give our heartfelt thanks.
"Full details of all the winning numbers and their prizes can be seen at www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk.”
Roger continued: “Having already raised and given away over £500,000 in grants, most of it within HX7, the support for the duck race has now set us firmly on our path to our next target of £1M.
"We recently appealed for Volunteers to help the Rotary Club with our events, even if they could only offer half a day a year and the response has since been phenomenal with over 100 people of all ages and abilities signing up already to be a ‘Friend of the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge’ and to do anything from clerical and spread sheets to erecting marquees and gazebos plus everything in-between.
"This was our first event since then and it was fantastic to see so many turn out to help us sell duck tickets, put up fencing and generally help out with the 1001 things that have to be done to make the event safe and successful.
“The most thanks of course have to go to all the Rotary members and their families who have worked tirelessly to make this event happen, whilst at the same time preparing for our next major event in Hebden Bridge, the Vintage Weekend Car Show at Calder Holmes Park on the weekend of August 3 and 4.”