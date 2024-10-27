Hebden Bridge social entrepreneur honoured at the Best Businesswomen Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hebden Bridge social entrepreneur has been honoured at the Best Businesswomen Awards.

Emma Baylin, from Shared Harmonies CIC won Silver in the Charity Champion category in this prestigious competition which seeks to find the very best female business talent from across the UK.

Shared Harmonies runs wellbeing groups and programmes for people with long term health conditions including Parkinson’s, dementia, COPD, Long Covid and mental health challenges.

Emma Baylin plus Shared Harmonies Team members Jess Baker and Teresa Lipinski. Picture: Joanna Cross

The aim is to teach people the tools to better self-manage the symptoms of their conditions, enabling people to have a better quality of life, all through the provision of joyful voice, breath and singing experiences.

It also delivers a number of services for companies which help to fund their community provision. These include workplace choirs, team building or wellbeing workshops and event energisers.

The Best Businesswomen Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of female owned businesses and charities across a wide range of business categories and are open to any female business owners.

Emma Baylin, Founding Director of Shared Harmonies, said: “To win a Silver Award in these prestigious awards is a real honour and a fabulous celebration of the effort our team put into creating positive and impactful services for people.

"Shared Harmonies aim to create communities of peer support which foster positive connections and help to improve physical and mental health outcomes, improve resilience, confidence, self-esteem and sense of wellbeing.

"We celebrate people's individual voices and the creation of beautiful harmonies. The work we deliver feeds my heart and to be recognised alongside so many inspirational women was a real joy.”