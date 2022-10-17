The group – who call themselves ‘Hebden Bridge Disinfo Squat’ - say they are again facing eviction when they appear before Bradford County Court next Monday (October 24).

The squatters were in court at the end of last month after the shop’s landlords filed a possession order.

Landlords can apply for an Interim Possession Order (IPO) to remove squatters.

The squat in the old William Holt greengrocers building, Hebden Bridge.

If an IPO is granted, squatters can be sent to prison if they fail to leave a property within 24 hours or re-enter a property within 12 months.

The group have been occupying what used to be William Holt Greengrocers on Bridge Gate in Hebden Bridge town centre since July.

As reported by the Courier, the squatters have been holding music nights and film screenings, and handing out vegan snacks.

They have claimed previously that their occupancy is “a legal occupation”.