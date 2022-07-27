Hebden Bridge squatters: Group occupying former greengrocers appeal for donated furniture

The group, who call themselves Hebden Bridge Disinfo Squat, are looking for tables, chairs, a sofa, bean bags, cushions, rugs and blankets.

They posted on social media: "In order to make this space the best we can, and so that we can host events for the community, there are some furniture items we are in need of.

"If you’ve got any old furniture hanging around and would like it to go to a good cause we will happily take it off your hands! If you’re available to drop anything off, that is fantastic but if not we can pick up."

The squatters are occupying the former greengrocers on Bridge Gate

As reported by the Courier, the squatters have taken over what used to be William Holt Greengrocers in Bridge Gate.

They have told us they have a host of events planned, and last night held an open mic night.

They said: "Hebden Disinfo Squat is an autonomous community space complete with a library, free zines, and vegan refreshments.

"We have a range of free events planned, from film screenings to live music and poetry.

"Hebden Bridge has a rich history of squatting, which has been a foundation of the community.

"We want to revive and continue this tradition, and we are committed to continuing this project beyond this building.

"This is a legal occupation and we are well within our rights, as anybody is, to occupy a disused commercial building and turn it into something useful.

"In a world where everything has a price and gentrification ravages our communities, we want to create a space that is as free and as accessible as possible, for as long as possible."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a report of a burglary at a commercial premises on Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge. The report was received at 12.30pm on Monday.

"The matter is being treated as a civil issue."

According to the Government website: "Simply being on another person’s non-residential property without their permission is not usually a crime.