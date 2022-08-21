Hebden Bridge squatters report windows smashed after multiple break-in bids

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, who call themselves Hebden Bridge Disinfo Squat, say windows have been smashed during at least four attempts by others to get inside.

One one occasion, the doors to the shop were “battered to the point of breaking”.

They posted on social media: “A massive massive thanks to the people who showed up on the street to support and keep watch after we put the call out, and those who lost sleep helping out.

Smashed glass in the door of the building being occupied by squatters in Hebden Bridge

"We won't be bullied out of creating a space for the local community. More than ever though we need your support.

"Come down to these events, use this space, lend a hand if you can - but just being here does so much.

"Let's keep demonstrating the strength of people united.”

The squatters have been in what used to be William Holt Greengrocers in Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge town centre, since last month.

According to the Government website: "Simply being on another person’s non-residential property without their permission is not usually a crime.

"The police can take action if squatters commit other crimes when entering or staying in a property."

The group has been holding open mic nights, film screenings and other events at the building, as well as giving out vegan snacks.