Hebden Bridge squatters served with eviction papers - but vow to fight them

The group – who call themselves Hebden Bridge Disinfo Squat – say they are due in Bradford County Court on Thursday morning (September 29) after the shop’s landlords filed a possession order.

The group have been occupying what used to be William Holt Greengrocers on Bridge Gate in Hebden Bridge town centre since July.

They have posted: “As some of you may already know, we have recently received eviction papers, and will be appearing in Bradford County Court this Thursday morning at 10.30am to defend Disinfo against the landlords who are filing for a possession order.

"Our time in the building is limited, and your support is vital in every way possible.

"Court support, using the space as much as possible, and any financial contributions are very welcome at this time.

"We will always resist, and we remain committed to providing an autonomous community space for as long as we occupy this building.”

They are inviting anyone who is interested in supporting them to get in touch on social media.

As reported by the Courier, the squatters have been holding music nights and film screenings, and handing out vegan snacks.

They are going ahead with an open mic session tonight (Tuesday).

Landlords can apply for an Interim Possession Order (IPO) to remove squatters.

If an IPO is granted, squatters can be sent to prison if they fail to leave a property within 24 hours or re-enter a property within 12 months.