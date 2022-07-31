Hebden Bridge squatters: Warning after people 'get physical' with group occupying former greengrocers

The crew, who call themselves Hebden Bridge Disinfo Squat, say there has been a couple of incidents since they arrived at what used to be William Holt Greengrocers in Bridge Gate last weekend.

They posted on social media today that they had "a wonderful first week" but that violence would not be tolerated.

"Thank you to everyone who has come along or who has donated their time, food, furniture, or whatever they had on hand. We really appreciate it," they said.

The squat on Bridge Gate in Hebden Bridge

"We won’t be open today as this week has been very full on, and we need time to reflect and refresh before our events next week.

"Unfortunately, there have been a couple of incidents this week where members of the public have gotten physical with our crew.

"We want to remind everyone that this is complete unacceptable, and that anyone who behaves in this way will not be welcome in this space."

The squatters have already held an open mic night and film screening, as well as handing out vegan snacks.

Squatters have been in the building since last weekend

They told the Courier soon after they arrived that they wanted to revive and continue Hebden Bridge's rich history of squatting and the project could be extended beyond the building they are currently in.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a report of a burglary at a commercial premises on Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge. The report was received at 12.30pm on Monday.

"The matter is being treated as a civil issue."

According to the Government website: "Simply being on another person’s non-residential property without their permission is not usually a crime.