Signs went up last month warning people who parked at Hebden Bridge’s train station that they must display a rail ticket in their vehicle – or face a £50 fine.

The policy was a bid to ensure rail users could find a parking spot following complaints that the car park was often full at weekends, say Northern – who run the car park.

There were reports on social media of the policy being enforced, with some people being handed fines.

But today (Wednesday) a sign has gone up at the station saying the policy has been scrapped.

Northern has told the Courier that is because of more complaints, this time from rail-users who were struggling to get a ticket to display in their vehicles when the ticket office was not open.

The ticket display policy has now been suspended and is under review.

Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: "The ticketing scheme, for which there was no charge, was implemented to ensure that rail users were sufficiently catered for seven days a week, as we recognise that leisure travel, as well as the Monday to Friday commute, is equally important to our customers.

"In the three-and-a-half weeks since the scheme was launched, we have listened to feedback and recognised that some of our customers were encountering problems with obtaining a ticket for their vehicle when the ticket office was not open, predominantly very early in the morning, or late in the evening.

"The decision was taken this week to suspend the policy of ‘rail users only’ due to the implications for our customers if the ticket office staff were unavailable for any reason or the office is closed.

"We will monitor usage closely and review the situation in the coming months.