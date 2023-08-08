News you can trust since 1853
Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend organisers thank everyone who attended this year's event

Organisers of Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend have thanked everyone who attended the event at the weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Now in it’s 40th year as a car show and run by Hebden Bridge Rotary Club as a Vintage Weekend since 2007, the weekend saw a wonderful turn out despite the bad weather.

Organiser Stuart Bradshaw said: “The rain on Saturday kept some at home, but we still had a very good attendance under the circumstances, whilst on Sunday it was the usual full house.

"We’d like to thank all those who made the effort to support us, enabling us to raise over £30,000 for local charitable and good causes.

Hebden Bridge vintage car rallyHebden Bridge vintage car rally
Hebden Bridge vintage car rally
“With over 700 classic and vintage entrants of all types, from steam engines to motorcycles, military to tractors and every conceivable make and model of car, the show continues to be one of the best in the North.

"Couple that with 50 stalls selling all manner of goods, a food court offering everything from kangaroo stir fry to crepes, curry to Yorkshire pudding wraps and much more, plus the local Vocation brewery offering a range of their beers, it was the perfect day out for all the family.

“We’ll be making an important announcement next week about how the money raised from this event has helped us reach an important milestone in our Rotary fundraising target but I’d like to thank not just the all the entrants and visitors for supporting us over the weekend but also all the local residents who may have been temporarily disrupted by the visiting crowds but who I’m also sure appreciate the end result.

"Roll on Vintage Weekend 2024!”

