Hebden Bridge walking football team take part in first ever tournament

Hebden Bridge Saints walking football team

“It was part of the Autumn 5s over 50s event,” explained Mark Wisbey, from the club. “We learnt a lot and managed to reach the semi-final, before bowing out.

"We were up against far more experienced and established teams who had been taking part in walking football leagues for some years and were seasoned competition entrants.

"We were very pleased with our performances both individually and collectively as a team especially against Denton, who ran out the overall winners of the tournament and who we played our best game against, losing to them just 2-0.”

Saints hope to play friendlies against similar teams at least once a month, with their next fixture against a Manchester team at the beginning of December.

Hebden Bridge Saints run two evening sessions a week both are from 6pm to 7pm and are always looking for new players to get involved.

On Wednesday they play indoors at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, HX7 5AF and on Thursday they play outdoors at Calderdale College, Halifax HX1 3UZ.

The sessions are open to anyone aged over 50.

“We are a friendly bunch who like playing football, nothing full on though you’ll get a sweat on, and we have a couple of drink breaks during the session for people to have a breather,” said Mark.

"Your first session is free, so you can just come along and see if it’s right for you and after that it’s £5 – all you need is some loose fitting clothing, a pair of trainers and maybe a drink – there are changing rooms and showers available at both venues.

"There are also opportunities to play in any future friendlies, tournaments and leagues.”

