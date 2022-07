This money was collected over the lock down period from members donations and fundraising events undertaken during relaxation of lockdown rules.

The group’s new charity of the year is Todmorden Food Bank.

A spokesperson for Hebden Bridge WI said: “We are a small group of 35 women and we are now back meeting in Hebden Bridge Town Hall on the third Monday of every month.

Valerrie Cryns, Jeni Wetton, Kim from Mothershare and Ginny Mansouri