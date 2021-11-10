Hebden Royd's twin town St Pol commemorates the British Unknown Soldier
Hebden Royd’s twin town St Pol has commemorated 100 years since the British Unknown Soldier was transferred from there to Marble Arch.
The British Unknown Soldier lying beneath Marble Arch was transported there from St Pol-en-Ternoise in November 1920.
On the evening of Saturday, November 6, the centenary of this event was commemorated in St Pol.
Representatives from Hebden Royd Town Council and the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society were invited to the event. Sadly, the logistics of getting there for the evening during Covid were
too challenging for them to attend.
However, many heart-warming pictures of the event were sent to them from St Pol.
One of the high points of the evening was the playing of the pipe band at the event. The procession was torch lit and to keep the memory of the event alive exhibitions are currently
taking place in the Danvin Museum in St Pol – and in the square in Warstein, the twin town in Germany of St Pol and Hebden Royd.
More information of the event is available on the Facebok page of the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society.