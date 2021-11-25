Help a struggling Calderdale family by picking up a bauble while you shop
Shoppers can help out a good cause when they visit Morrisons in Illingworth.
Throughout the run up to Christmas, the supermarket will have baubles hanging on its community gifting tree, each representing a different donation amount.
Customers are being asked to pick up a bauble while they shop so it can be scanned at the checkout, with the donation going to Mothershare, which supports vulnerable children and families across Calderdale.
The charity provides essential baby and child clothing and equipment and, through its Backpack Buddies scheme, works with schools to make sure struggling families eat.