Help a struggling Calderdale family by picking up a bauble while you shop

Community coach Dan Kelly, Store Manager Danny Dyer and Community Champion Julie Baimbridge from Morrisons in Illingworth with Kim Shedden from Mothershare.

Throughout the run up to Christmas, the supermarket will have baubles hanging on its community gifting tree, each representing a different donation amount.

Customers are being asked to pick up a bauble while they shop so it can be scanned at the checkout, with the donation going to Mothershare, which supports vulnerable children and families across Calderdale.