Help change lives and join the Overgate Hospice Lottery

Marie Sullivan

2020 saw Overgate Hospice experience its most difficult year since they opened in 1981. With their shops forced to shut and many of their events cancelled, the loss of income from these alone could have been catastrophic.

But, while there is still much uncertainty ahead, one thing that has truly helped to keep their doors open to the people of this community, and continues to carry them through difficult times, is the Overgate Hospice Lottery.

Last year, the Overgate Lottery raised an incredible £161,000! This is the most their lottery has raised since its inception in 2003, and it has helped to ensure that vital care is still available to local people in need of help.

Marie Sullivan, Deputy Director of Clinical Services at the Hospice, said: “I first started my role in February 2019, which is when I also joined the Overgate Hospice Lottery.

“Before starting at the Hospice I’d never heard of our lottery, but since then I have seen first-hand how important the funds raised through our generous lottery community are in helping us to give the very best care that our patients deserve.

“£161,000 pays for a bed on our in-patient unit for 290 days! Last year it helped us to go virtual with our Day Hospice, meaning vulnerable local people, who might otherwise be extremely isolated, were still able to experience many of our services and counselling sessions, while connecting with other people experiencing very similar circumstances.

“Having our lottery community behind us has meant that all me and my nursing and medical teams have had to worry about is giving the best care possible, not whether we can afford to give it. We cannot thank our amazing community of lottery players enough for what you have done for local people who need the love, care and support that we provide. Your support has truly changed the lives of your friends, family and neighbours.”

If you would like to sign up today, or share the Overgate Hospice Lottery with family and friends, simply complete the form included in your paper or visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk/get-involved.