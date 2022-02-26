Help older people and join the 2022 Challenge by donating unwanted items to Age UK

By bringing in just two bags of quality things you no longer use, you can help Age UK raise much-needed funds to provide vital support to older people across the UK.

Launching this month, the 2022 Challenge aims to help Age UK’s charity shops across the nation receive 2.2 million bags of donations by the end of the year.

The Charity will turn every bag into more support for older people, with items sold on to be loved again and funds raised going towards services such as Age UK’s free national Advice Line and its Telephone Friendship Services.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todmorden

As well as raising crucial funds, by recycling unwanted items, the local community of Todmorden will also be helping to reduce waste that may otherwise end up in landfill.

Age UK shop in Todmorden is encouraging everyone to embrace the new year and kick start 2022 with a big sort out at home and donate good-quality unwanted items to be loved again. So, whether it’s the clothes or shoes you no longer wear, books you’ve already read, toys your children no longer play with, donate them to Age UK who can sell on your items on and raise money to support older people in later life.

Syed Ashraf, Shop Manager at the Age UK shop in Todmorden said: “We are asking everyone in Todmorden to join Age UK’s 2022 Challenge and support our local shop.

“Why not use the gloomy winter months to have that sort out you’ve been putting off for months and part with some items you haven’t worn in years or don’t use anymore?