A Heptonstall business will feature on an episode of Channel 4 show Four In A Bed on Monday.

Matthanee Nilavongse and Lyndsey Place, from The Cross Inn, Heptonstall

The show, which involves bed and breakfast owners taking turns to stay with one another and pay what they consider a fair price after giving feedback, has filmed an episode at The Cross Inn, which is owned by Matthanee Nilavongse, better known to regulars as Gig, who also owns The Golden Lion pub in Todmorden.

It will be screened on Channel 4 at 6pm.

Gig said: “I decided to do Four In A Bed, despite everyone saying no, as it is has a very risky reputation of a reality TV show.

Staff from The Cross Inn, Heptonstall

"The production team can paint me and our B&B in a very bad light as you do not know how they are going to portray you.

"But I was devoted to do it myself as I was really desperate for it to work out for the business.

"Heptonstall has it’s own quality for a little village and it is very hard to survive as a small business as most of the village want to keep the privilege of living up on the tops but not all support the villages businesses.

"But I know some people love meeting new people and tourists and they want their village to be kind and welcoming.

"So I am taking a risk to bring Heptonstall to the public alongside recent film-makers.