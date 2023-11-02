News you can trust since 1853
Heptonstall business to feature on Channel 4 show Four In A Bed

A Heptonstall business will feature on an episode of Channel 4 show Four In A Bed on Monday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
Matthanee Nilavongse and Lyndsey Place, from The Cross Inn, HeptonstallMatthanee Nilavongse and Lyndsey Place, from The Cross Inn, Heptonstall
The show, which involves bed and breakfast owners taking turns to stay with one another and pay what they consider a fair price after giving feedback, has filmed an episode at The Cross Inn, which is owned by Matthanee Nilavongse, better known to regulars as Gig, who also owns The Golden Lion pub in Todmorden.

It will be screened on Channel 4 at 6pm.

Gig said: “I decided to do Four In A Bed, despite everyone saying no, as it is has a very risky reputation of a reality TV show.

Staff from The Cross Inn, HeptonstallStaff from The Cross Inn, Heptonstall
"The production team can paint me and our B&B in a very bad light as you do not know how they are going to portray you.

"But I was devoted to do it myself as I was really desperate for it to work out for the business.

"Heptonstall has it’s own quality for a little village and it is very hard to survive as a small business as most of the village want to keep the privilege of living up on the tops but not all support the villages businesses.

"But I know some people love meeting new people and tourists and they want their village to be kind and welcoming.

"So I am taking a risk to bring Heptonstall to the public alongside recent film-makers.

"I will have to live with the consequences of the outcome whatever they may be.”

