Heptonstall pub hosts Happy Valley watchalong for BBC drama's final episode

Happy Valley watchalong

Matthanee Nilavongse, better known to regulars as Gig, runs the Golden Lion pub in Todmorden and the Cross Inn at Heptonstall.

She hosted a screening of the show's finale at the Cross Inn for around 20 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One couple drove up from York, a group came from Blackpool, it’s a nostalgic, lovely feeling of everyone getting together,” she said.

"Some are Dutch people who had watch it in Holland.

"People were shouting at one point for Tommy (Lee Royce) to die and for Catherine (Cawood) to kill him and don’t trust him, but most had a smile on their face at the end.

“The final episode was a very good episode because it reflected kindness, it’s a very Yorkshire thing is tough love.

“Even the forgiveness that came out of Tommy, it’s a happy ending but in a not complete way, so it’s not too Hollywood.

"It had the sense of the north of England.

“The final scene was film in Heptonstall and it looked peaceful and nice, the graveyard.

“One of our locals said we should make Rebecca Cawood graveyard for the tourists, which I think is a great idea because sometimes people come to ask about the graveyard, so some people do believe that it’s a true story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad