Are you looking to give an animal in need a forever home? These furry faces at the RSPCA centre in Halifax are looking for a new family to give them lots of love.
The centre will be shining a spotlight on the many animals they have looking for homes this month as part of their #Adoptober campaign and hope to promote the many benefits that come along with rescuing an animal.
1. Suzie, female, two years
Suzie is looking for a quiet home, with a family who will give her time to come out when she is ready., She does like to be stroked she is just not sure cattery life is for her and would much prefer being in a nice loving home. She would be better suited to a home without other pets and older teenagers should be ok if they let her come to them. Photo: RSPCA
2. Daisy, female, 12 years
Daisy may be 12 years old but this little superstar loves a good adventure. She's always excited for a walk and keeps our staff moving at a fast pace ....so don't let her age put you off! Daisy is a super sweet, social girl who loves to greet people out on her travels. She also loves the dogs she's met here at the Centre too and is certain to make an amazing companion. Photo: RSPCA
3. Rose, female, one year
Rose is a lovely little girl she always wants love and attention. She loves to snuggle up on the sofa on a blanket too. she can be a little bit of couch potato when the feeling strikes her. The RSPCA feels a home that is not too built up round her would be better match as she can be a worried when out on walks. Photo: RSPCA
4. Winona, female, two years
Winona can be a little nervous at first but it doesn't take long for her friendly and affectionate side to come out! She is a playful girl who loves jumping in boxes and using her scratching post. Winona would need access to the outdoors and a home that is away from busy main roads and railway lines. Photo: RSPCA