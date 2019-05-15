Here are 14 pictures from this year's Overgate Hospice Garden Party

More than 1,000 people attended the event on Sunday. Pictures: Bruce Fitzgerald.

1. Garden Party Jean Blakey, Paul Blakey MBE, MP Holly Lynch and Jean Blakey, at the Overgate Hospice Garden Party, Elland. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Garden Party The Overgate Hospice Garden Party, Elland. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Garden Party Pam, Alison, June, Yvonne and Linda, at the Overgate Hospice Garden Party, Elland. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Garden Party Daisy, Richard, Louie and Jeanette Matthews, at the Overgate Hospice Garden Party, Elland. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more