Here are 14 pictures from this year's Overgate Hospice Garden Party

This year's Overgate Garden Party has raised more than £11,000 for the Elland-based hospice.

More than 1,000 people attended the event on Sunday. Pictures: Bruce Fitzgerald.

Jean Blakey, Paul Blakey MBE, MP Holly Lynch and Jean Blakey, at the Overgate Hospice Garden Party, Elland.

Pam, Alison, June, Yvonne and Linda, at the Overgate Hospice Garden Party, Elland.

Daisy, Richard, Louie and Jeanette Matthews, at the Overgate Hospice Garden Party, Elland.

