Here are 17 of the most haunted places in Halifax and Calderdale and the spooky stories behind them

Halloween is here and we’re taking a look at some of Calderdale’s most haunted places.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Oct 2022, 06:00 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:08 GMT

From ghostly pubs to spooky sightings on the street, here are 17 locations in the area and their stories that could have come straight from a Halloween film.

This Elland pub is known for its spooky happenings having been visited by TV series Most Haunted. Paranormal activity includes tales of a headless horseman, re-appearing bloodstains and a dancing chair.

1. Fleece Inn Elland

This Elland pub is known for its spooky happenings having been visited by TV series Most Haunted. Paranormal activity includes tales of a headless horseman, re-appearing bloodstains and a dancing chair.

This Grade II* listed building in the centre of Halifax was built in the 1860s and designed by Sir Charles Barry. The town hall is said to be haunted by a former mayor who wanders the halls in his mayoral robes.

2. Halifax Town Hall

This Grade II* listed building in the centre of Halifax was built in the 1860s and designed by Sir Charles Barry. The town hall is said to be haunted by a former mayor who wanders the halls in his mayoral robes.

The hall was built in 1420 and was transformed by Anne Lister in the 1800s. The hall and outbuildings are believed to be haunted by previous owners. Many orbs have been caught on camera.

3. Shibden Hall

The hall was built in 1420 and was transformed by Anne Lister in the 1800s. The hall and outbuildings are believed to be haunted by previous owners. Many orbs have been caught on camera.

Ghost hunters are known to flock to Todmorden Unitarian Church as it is known for its haunted past. It has also been visited by the Most Haunted cameras with visitors seeing shadowy figures and hearing phantom footsteps.

4. Todmorden Unitarian Church

Ghost hunters are known to flock to Todmorden Unitarian Church as it is known for its haunted past. It has also been visited by the Most Haunted cameras with visitors seeing shadowy figures and hearing phantom footsteps.

