Courier readers have had their say on the worst roads in the borough for potholes

Here are some of the worst roads in Calderdale for potholes according to Courier readers

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
The UK is thought to have more than one million potholes, and the people of Calderdale would probably say our borough has more than its fair share.

We asked Courier readers for their views on the worst roads in Calderdale for potholes, and this is what they told us.

What do you think? Is your road a pothole nightmare? Scroll down our list to see if it features.

Tofts Grove, Brighouse

Tofts Grove, Brighouse Photo: Google Street View

Willowfield Road, Halifax

Willowfield Road, Halifax Photo: Google Street View

Stainland Road, West Vale

Stainland Road, West Vale Photo: Google Street View

Station Road, Holywell Green

Station Road, Holywell Green Photo: Google Street View

