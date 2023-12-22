News you can trust since 1853
Here are the 10 most complained about roads for potholes in Calderdale in 2023

Here are the 10 roads that Calderdale Council received the most complaints about this year for potholes.
By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 19:00 GMT

The figures have been released to the Courier after a Freedom of Information request to Calderdale Council.

The Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “We do all we can to tackle potholes and maintain good quality roads. This includes carrying out regular road inspections and continuously reviewing our policies and procedures to ensure that we deliver value for money.

“Our capital spend on proactive road maintenance, which includes road resurfacing and measures delivered through the Pothole Fund, makes up the majority of spend in our highways budget, with the 2023/24 allocation at over £3.1million.

“In addition to our own inspections, we also rely on residents reporting road defects. This year’s programme of resurfacing work includes a number of roads which previously received the most reports of potholes. This includes Holmfield Industrial Estate and Market Street in Hebden Bridge, which were both resurfaced in July, and Holmes Road, where work is scheduled for early 2024.”

44 complaints

1. Holmfield Industrial Estate.

44 complaints Photo: Jim Fitton

25 complaints

2. Stainland Road

25 complaints Photo: Google Street View

22 complaints

3. Gibbet Street

22 complaints Photo: Google Street View

21 complaints

4. Market Street, Hebden Bridge

21 complaints Photo: Google Street View

