Here are the Calderdale Easter bin collection dates - check to see your dates

Here are the household waste and recycling collection dates over Easter:

All crews are working as normal on Good Friday

Monday, April 10 will now be Tuesday, April 11

Household waste recycling dustbins

Tuesday, April 11 will now be Wednesday, April 12

Wednesday, April 12 will now be Thursday, April 13

Thursday, April 13 will now be Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14 will now be Saturday, April 15