Here are the Calderdale Easter bin collection dates - check to see your dates
Calderdale Council has announced the changes to the household waste and recycling collections over the Easter season.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Here are the household waste and recycling collection dates over Easter:
All crews are working as normal on Good Friday
Monday, April 10 will now be Tuesday, April 11
Tuesday, April 11 will now be Wednesday, April 12
Wednesday, April 12 will now be Thursday, April 13
Thursday, April 13 will now be Friday, April 14
Friday, April 14 will now be Saturday, April 15
Collections should be back to the scheduled days by Monday, April 17