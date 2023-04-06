News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
42 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

Here are the Calderdale Easter bin collection dates - check to see your dates

Calderdale Council has announced the changes to the household waste and recycling collections over the Easter season.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Here are the household waste and recycling collection dates over Easter:

All crews are working as normal on Good Friday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday, April 10 will now be Tuesday, April 11

Household waste recycling dustbinsHousehold waste recycling dustbins
Household waste recycling dustbins
Most Popular

Tuesday, April 11 will now be Wednesday, April 12

Wednesday, April 12 will now be Thursday, April 13

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thursday, April 13 will now be Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14 will now be Saturday, April 15

Collections should be back to the scheduled days by Monday, April 17

Read More
Read more: 'Urban living' plan revealed for space above old Halifax jewellers sh...
Calderdale Council