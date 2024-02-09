Here are the improvements set for Centre Vale Park as part of Todmorden Town Deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Centre Vale Park Project incorporates a mix of improvements to existing facilities alongside the creation of some new amenities for the benefit of local people and visitors to Todmorden’s much loved park.

The aim of the project is to open up opportunities for health and wellbeing, sports and leisure, as well as provide further spaces for culture and performance for Todmorden’s diverse calendar of events.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Centre Vale Park Project incorporates a mix of improvements to existing facilities alongside the creation of some new amenities for the benefit of local people and visitors to Todmorden’s much loved park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project includes refurbishment of the unique Grade II Listed Bandstand, updating and extending the Bowling Pavilion, floodlighting and improvements to the existing three tennis courts, and a brand new Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) for a variety of sports.

Options are also being explored for the enhancement of the War Memorial area.

Progress to date includes the welcome news that £250k funding support has been awarded from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the refurbishment of the Bandstand.

In other progress, work is now underway on the refurbishment of the Centre Vale Park tennis courts, in partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association, and the MUGA, which will deliver facilities for a range of sports including 5-a-side football, basketball and netball, is set to start taking shape this year.

Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board Chair. Picture: Craig Shaw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment of the Bowling Pavilion to provide a modern, flexible base for the various community groups who are active in the park, including Todmorden in Bloom, Military Veterans, Todmorden Bowling Association and Friends of Centre Vale Park, is also moving forward with the appointment of architects to lead on design and planning.

In addition to the priority elements of the Centre Vale Park project above, project partners are also exploring options for how, within the limited funds available, the War Memorial area in the park might be developed to provide a more bespoke, appropriate and sustainable environment for remembrance and reflection, as well as to help reduce antisocial behaviour.

As part of this, consideration is being given to options for the existing conservatory, including a redesign of the War Memorial Garden to replace it with features such as extended gardens, sensory garden, environmental works, new benches and raised beds, or for its potential refurbishment.

Coun Denis Skelton, Todmorden Town Council, Project Partner for Centre Vale Park, and Todmorden Town Deal Board Lead, said: “I am delighted at the progress underway in Centre Vale Park to bring new and updated facilities and improvements for Todmorden’s residents and communities, and that options for a fitting War Memorial Garden are being explored, including the future of the existing conservatory.”

The project includes refurbishment of the unique Grade II Listed Bandstand, updating and extending the Bowling Pavilion, floodlighting and improvements to the existing three tennis courts, and a brand new Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) for a variety of sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board Chair said: “The year has got off to a great start with our Centre Vale Park project achieving these positive steps forward.

"It is a priority for the Board that people in Todmorden have access to excellent facilities and opportunities for improving their health and wellbeing, and enjoying leisure and sports.

"The contribution of our wonderful community groups is vital to how this project is developed, and we are committed to working with our partners to support their capacities to continue and grow their activities.”