Here is a list of places registered as warm banks in Calderdale to help people struggling to heat their homes this winter
The cost-of-living crisis is affecting people across the UK, with many struggling to heat their homes.
As a result, warm banks have sprung up across the country to provide places where people can go to get warm.
All these Calderdale locations have registered with the website www.warmwelcome.co.uk.
Halifax Central Library and Archives Halifax HX1 1QG Board Games available
Halifax Elim Church Hall St Halifax HX1 5AY
The King’s Church, Halifax The King's Centre, Park Road, Halifax HX1 2TS
The cafe is open Mon-Fri 8am-2pm, with meal deals, etc. They have a reception area with tables and chairs people are welcome to use and games can be provided. They have parents and toddlers on Friday's (term time) 10am-11.30am.
King Cross Library 151 Haugh Shaw Road, Halifax HX1 3BG
St Andrews Methodist Church A friendly welcome awaits in the Moore Hall, time for a chat over a cuppa, maybe a jigsaw, puzzles or sit quietly. It's up to you.
Stafford Square Halifax HX3 0AT
Pellon Baptist Church Everyone Welcome, plenty of seating, free wifi and loads of books to choose from should you wish. Use the entrance at the rear of the church on Long Lover Lane.
Halifax HX1 4UA
Northowram Library The library closes between 1pm and 2pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Lydgate, Northowram HX3 7EJ
Beechwood Road Library Everyone is welcome. They have a local history display of North Halifax and a display of local events. They offer free children's crafts and a very warm welcome.
Beechwood Road, Illingworth HX2 9BU
Sowerby Bridge Library Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2QG
Elland Library Coronation Street, Elland HX5 0DF
Mixenden Library They have a selection of board games, which are free to use, and free crafts for kids to use.
Mixenden Activity Centre Clough Lane, Mixenden HX2 8SH
Holy Trinity Church, Queensbury West End, Queensbury BD13 2AW
Brighouse Library Halifax Road, Brighouse HD6 2AF
Rastrick Library Crowtrees Lane Rastrick, Brighouse HD6 3NE
Lee Mount Baptist Church (in the church coffee bar)
12pm to 2pm every Wednesday. There will be tea, coffee and biscuits, a warm space, table top games and cuppa soups 18 Melbourne St, Halifax HX3 5DF