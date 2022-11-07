Here is a list of Remembrance services that will be taking place across Calderdale

Last year's Halifax Remembrance parade and service

Here is a list of the Remembrance services that will take place across the borough:

Barkisland – Parade marches from Christ Church, Barkisland at 12 noon for a service at Barkisland War Memorial starting at 12.15pm.

Brighouse – The service will take place at 10.45am at St Martin’s Parish Church, Brighouse. At the end of the service, there will be a procession to the Brighouse War Memorial Cenotaph for the wreath laying.

Elland - Hullen Edge Park, Hullen Edge Rd, Elland. The parade will assemble at 10.45am at the top of the park and march the short distance to the war memorial for the 11am Act of Remembrance.

Greetland and Stainland – Meet at the Stainland Recreation Ground war memorial at 1.50pm for the 2pm Act of Remembrance. Refreshments will be available afterwards at Stainland Cricket Club.

Halifax - Dignitaries and veterans will assemble from 10am at Halifax Town Hall and the parade will march via Princess Street, Southgate, Horton Street, Square Road and King Street, before assembling at the Cenotaph at around 10.40am. The Cenotaph service will start at 10.45am, with a two-minute silence at 11am. A further service of remembrance will then take place inside the Minster.

Hebden Bridge – Attendees should meet at 10.30am at Hebden Bridge Memorial Gardens for a service at 11.30am at St James Church.

Illingworth & Bradshaw - Service at 9.45am at St John’s Church. Laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph and short service at 11am.

Luddendenfoot - A short service will be held at the War Memorial in Holmes Park, with dignitaries arriving between 1.45pm and 1.55pm. Friendly band will be in attendance to play throughout the service. After the service, a display of photographs of those who left Luddendenfoot to serve in WW1 and WW2 will be available to view in the community centre adjacent to Holmes Park.

Mytholmroyd – Wreath laying will take place at 2pm at the Memorial Gardens with a service at St Michael’s Church at 2.45pm.

Northowram – Meet at 10.15am for a 10.30am combined service in St Matthew’s Church, Northowram. A further ceremony will take place at Norwood Green War Memorial from 12.15pm for a 12.30pm start. n Friday 11 November at 10.50am for 11am, a ceremony will be held at the Memorial Stone, The Green, Northowram.

Ovenden & district - Service from 10am (meet from 9.45am) at St George’s CofE, Lee Mount. Wreath laying will take place during the service.

Queensbury – 10.30am Scout HQ Albert Crescent 10.45am parade moves off 10.55am Act of Remembrance and wreath laying at the Cenotaph. No service or salute/march past return to HQ for 11.45am.

Rastrick - Remembrance service in the Anglican and Methodist Church of St Matthew, Rastrick at 10am with uniformed organisations parade, followed immediately by wreath laying at the memorial in Rastrick Library grounds at 11am.

Ripponden - Assemble at Ripponden War Memorial at 10am for service at 10.10am. At 10.30am a service of Remembrance will be held at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Ripponden.

Rishworth - Service of Remembrance at the Rishworth War Memorial at 9.15am.

Shelf - Parade will assemble at Witts Car Park before departing for the Cenotaph at 10.50am. A service will take place at the Cenotaph with a two-minute silence at 11am. This will be followed be a reading of the Roll of Honour and the laying of wreaths. There will be a short address by representative of St Michael’s Church, Shelf.

Siddal - Service at St. Mark’s Church at 10.30am, before Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial in the church grounds.

Southowram – Service at the War Memorial at St Anne’s Church, Southowram. Gather at 10.50am for the start of the service at 11am.

Sowerby Bridge - The parade will meet at Bairstow Mount, to leave at 10.30am before parading to Crow Wood Park Memorial Gates for a service to begin at 10.45am. The service will include wreath laying and will end approximately 11.15am.

Stainland - Service at 2pm at Stainland War memorial, Stainland Recreation Ground, including wreath laying.

Todmorden – Service starts at 10.50am. Gather in the Garden of Remembrance, Centre Vale Park, Todmorden for wreath laying at 11am.

Warley - At 10 45am, Rev. Caroline Greenwood will lead an outdoor service in Warley Village outside the Maypole pub. There will be hymns, prayers, a reading of the Roll of Honour. At 11am there will be a two-minute silence, followed by the wreath laying. A procession down to the Church will follow, with the laying of remembrance crosses in the Garden of Remembrance.