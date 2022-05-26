Here is how many people have applied to hold jubilee street parties in Calderdale

Around 20 applications have been made for events in residential streets across the borough.

No road closures are planned.

A Calderdale Council spokesperson said: “We hope that everyone enjoys the jubilee weekend. There are no planned council road closures but we have received applications for around 20 private events in small residential streets.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children at St Augustine's Primary School in Halifax at The Piece Hall ready for the jubilee celebrations

"These will have minimal impact on travel across the borough.”