Here is how many people have applied to hold jubilee street parties in Calderdale

Around 20 applications have been made for events in residential streets across the borough.
No road closures are planned.
A Calderdale Council spokesperson said: “We hope that everyone enjoys the jubilee weekend. There are no planned council road closures but we have received applications for around 20 private events in small residential streets.
"These will have minimal impact on travel across the borough.”
Bigger events are also planned to mark the royal milestone, including four days of celebrations at The Piece Hall in Halifax.