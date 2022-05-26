Here is how many people have applied to hold jubilee street parties in Calderdale

Calderdale Council has revealed how may people have applied to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee with community get-togethers next week.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 9:49 am
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 9:51 am

Around 20 applications have been made for events in residential streets across the borough.

No road closures are planned.

A Calderdale Council spokesperson said: “We hope that everyone enjoys the jubilee weekend. There are no planned council road closures but we have received applications for around 20 private events in small residential streets.

Children at St Augustine's Primary School in Halifax at The Piece Hall ready for the jubilee celebrations

"These will have minimal impact on travel across the borough.”

Bigger events are also planned to mark the royal milestone, including four days of celebrations at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

