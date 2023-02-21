Figures released following a Freedom of Information request by the Halifax Courier show that the council generated £1,141,184 in income from the stadium from 2017-18 to so far in 2022-23, but spent £1,324,551 on the stadium over the same period.

In 2017-18, the council's expenditure was £283,988, and its income from The Shay was £291,962.

In 2018-19, the expenditure fell to £263,951, and the income also fell to £252,843.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

In 2019-20, the council's spent on The Shay dropped to £165,346, but its income from the stadium rose to £260,232.

In 2020-21, expenditure was £154,763 and income was £22,347, and in 2021-22 expenditure increased to £230,873 and income also went up, to £122,769.

So far in 2022-23, expenditure is £225,630 and income is £191,031.

You can find a more detailed breakdown of the figures at the bottom of this article.

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch said: "The Shay is a vital asset in our town which is so important to both our rugby league and football clubs.

"It’s a place which means a great deal to so many people, thanks to the matchday emotions fans associate with it, but it is also a key part of the town’s local economy.

"I welcome the Council’s actions in supporting the Shay, which has ensured that we continue to have a good base for showcasing professional sport in Halifax, alongside being a hub for grassroots work."

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “As owner of the Shay Stadium in Halifax, we want to ensure a thriving future for the facility.“The clubs which use the stadium play a key role in the local economy and people’s wellbeing, and they embody our Active Calderdale ambition, so we’re always happy to work with them to provide the best possible match experiences at the ground.“The Council also has a responsibility to continue to manage stretched budgets during a time of financial uncertainty. However, we remain ambitious, we continue to look for funding opportunities and are committed to giving fans the best possible sporting experiences, in a town that has a long history and love of sport.”

Holly Lynch, MP

Detailed breakdown:2017-18Expenditure: £283,988Employees: £183,455Maintenance of Grounds: £63,254Insurance: £5,540Transport Related Expenses: £122Equipment Tools & Materials: £10,469Clothing: £4,810Services: £11,896Expenses: £4,442Income: £291,9622018-19Expenditure: £263,951Employees: £158,236Maintenance of Grounds: £22,646Insurance: £11,370Transport Related Expenses: £1,162Equipment Tools & Materials: £55,203Clothing: £932Services: £11,618Expenses: £2,784Income: £252,8432019-20Expenditure: £165,346

Employees: £98,581Maintenance of Grounds: £27,274Insurance: £8,630Transport Related Expenses: £881Equipment Tools & Materials: £5,556Clothing: £2,325Services: £11,242Expenses: £10,857Income: £260,2322020-21Expenditure: £154,763

Employees: £107,183

Maintenance of Grounds: £19,449Insurance: £8,020Transport Related Expenses: £628Equipment Tools & Materials: £13,032Clothing: £65Services: £2,786Expenses: £3,600Income: £22,3472021-22Expenditure: £230,873

Employees: £120,682

Maintenance of Grounds: £51,600Insurance: £260Transport Related Expenses: £638Equipment Tools & Materials: £31,212Catering: £1,478Clothing: £67Services: £9,904Expenses: £15,032Income: £122,7692022-23Expenditure: £225,630

Employees: £115,523