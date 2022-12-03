Here is how you can recycle your Christmas tree in Calderdale and help a good cause
A Brighouse-based charity is offering to take Christmas trees away for recycling in return for a donation.
For the first time, Focus4Hope – which helps some of the most vulnerable people across Calderdale – are organising the tree collection scheme to raise funds for its work.
In return for a contribution to the charity, its team will collect Christmas trees and take them to Ogden Water in Halifax for recycling.
Bookings are now open for collections, which will take place on January 12, 13, and 14 2023 from the following postcodes: HD6, HX1, HX2, HX3, HX4, HX5.
There is a recommended minimum donation of £10 per tree.
Bookings can be made via the Focus4Hope website at www.focus4hope.co.uk and will close on Sunday, January 8.
Focus4Hope’s work includes teaming up with fellow charity Calderdale Lighthouse to put together nearly hundreds of festive hampers and provide gifts for thousands of children from hard-hit families.