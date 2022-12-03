Here is how you can recycle your Christmas tree in Calderdale and help a good cause

For the first time, Focus4Hope – which helps some of the most vulnerable people across Calderdale – are organising the tree collection scheme to raise funds for its work.

In return for a contribution to the charity, its team will collect Christmas trees and take them to Ogden Water in Halifax for recycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookings are now open for collections, which will take place on January 12, 13, and 14 2023 from the following postcodes: HD6, HX1, HX2, HX3, HX4, HX5.

Some of the Focus4Hope team

There is a recommended minimum donation of £10 per tree.

Bookings can be made via the Focus4Hope website at www.focus4hope.co.uk and will close on Sunday, January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad