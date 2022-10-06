Work will begin on Monday, October 17, with the market and a space behind it cordoned off while this takes place.

Sowerby Bridge ward councillor Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) posted on social media: “The pay-and-display machine will remain accessible for the remainder of the car park and the public conveniences will also remain accessible.

"All of the disabled parking bays will be closed down but some replacement spaces will be provided in the remaining car park area.

Sowerby Bridge Market

"There will be no public access from the car park through the market site and onto Wharf Street while the works are in progress.

"Prior to demolition, all surrounding businesses will be contacted and notices will also be posted on site to give advance warning to the public.”