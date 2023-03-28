The popular attraction – which shut because of the pandemic in 2020 – will open on Friday, April 7 (Good Friday).

To celebrate the reopening, entry will be free over the Easter weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission will be then £1 per person from Tuesday, April 11.

Jungle Experience, Manor Heath Park.

The opening hours will be from 10am until 3.30pm.

The Courier reported last year how the tropical greenhouse, which is home to a host of interesting plants and animals, would be shut until 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council had said significant repairs were needed to the decking and it would be expensive to hire a firm to do the work.

It planned to have its own staff to carry out the repairs, but they would not be free to start until later in the year.