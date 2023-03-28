Here is when Halifax's Jungle Experience at Manor Heath Park will reopen after being shut for three years
A reopening date has been announced for The Jungle Experience in Halifax’s Manor Heath Park.
The popular attraction – which shut because of the pandemic in 2020 – will open on Friday, April 7 (Good Friday).
To celebrate the reopening, entry will be free over the Easter weekend.
Admission will be then £1 per person from Tuesday, April 11.
The opening hours will be from 10am until 3.30pm.
The Courier reported last year how the tropical greenhouse, which is home to a host of interesting plants and animals, would be shut until 2023.
Calderdale Council had said significant repairs were needed to the decking and it would be expensive to hire a firm to do the work.
It planned to have its own staff to carry out the repairs, but they would not be free to start until later in the year.
There had been rumours the Jungle Experience was shut for good, but Calderdale Council insisted the attraction would be reopening.