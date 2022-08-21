News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out

Here is when Halifax's new pool and leisure centre near North Bridge could open

Halifax’s new swimming pool and leisure centre could be open by early 2024, a senior councillor says.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 7:25 pm
Updated Sunday, 21st August 2022, 7:27 pm

Councillor Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the new centre, to be built on the site of the about-to-be-demolished old one at North Bridge, was “anticipated” to be open in early 2024.

Delivery was progressing well with preliminary road strengthening taking place and soon people would see demolition of the old building beginning, she said.

Penny Hutchinson had asked when the new centre was going to open and if money saved by closures of the old Halifax Swimming Pool at Skircoat Road and North Bridge itself could be used to subsidise those having to travel further afield for their swimming or leisure activities.

Artist's impressions for new Halifax swimming pool and leisure centre planned for North Bridge, Halifax

Most Popular

Ms Hutchinson said: “With local and national drives to encourage exercise, our swimming pool and leisure centre have been closed since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“Had they been maintained, they could have remained open until a replacement was ready.

“I, on behalf of Calderdale residents, want to know when we will have a new swimming pool and leisure centre in Halifax.”

But Coun Scullion, Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, replying in the public question time section of a meeting of the full council, said funds saved from the closure of both buildings would be used to help deal with current service overspends.

Due to issues with the depth of the proposed new pool, Halifax Synchronised Swimming Club has relocated to a neighbouring authority, competing as City of Bradford Artistic Swimming.

Halifax Swimming PoolHalifax