Here is why two fire engines and a fire car were in Halifax town centre this morning
Dust from work at Halifax Borough Market caused a firefighter call out earlier today (Thursday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Two fire engines and a fire and rescue service car were deployed to Market Street in Halifax town centre shortly before 11am.
A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said it was a false alarm, with dust from refurbishment work currently being called out at the market setting off the smoke alarms.