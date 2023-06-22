News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue

Here is why two fire engines and a fire car were in Halifax town centre this morning

Dust from work at Halifax Borough Market caused a firefighter call out earlier today (Thursday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read

Two fire engines and a fire and rescue service car were deployed to Market Street in Halifax town centre shortly before 11am.

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said it was a false alarm, with dust from refurbishment work currently being called out at the market setting off the smoke alarms.

Read More
Read more: Couple who got engaged at epic Queens of the Stone Age gig
The fire engines in the town centre todayThe fire engines in the town centre today
The fire engines in the town centre today
Related topics:Halifax