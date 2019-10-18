Here is your chance to buy the former Rastrick Independent School as it goes up for sale

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market the former Rastrick Independent School.

The education business previously operated across two buildings, both of which have D1 consent, and had secured outstanding Ofsted ratings during recent years.

The property company said the former owners had maintained a traditional feel throughout, retaining a grand reception hallway, as well as consistently investing and expanding the facilities to include a generous sized sports hall, kitchen and multiple classrooms.

Rosie Adlem, Director - Education and Childcare at Christie & Co comment, “The business is now closed, and we are marketing the site on the instructions of the joint liquidators. Interest is invited for the freehold site which holds huge potential for anyone looking to acquire an asset which could be utilised within the childcare or education sector, as well as other potential care, hospitality, specialist sectors, subject to the appropriate consents being approved.”

Formerly educating up to 482 pupils and having operated for over 25 years, the school, which is now closed, is located in Ogden Lane.

The announcement comes just days after all the contents of the school are set to be sold via an online auction.

From the minibus, cookers, and fridges to old school desks, pianos and white boards, more than 300 items from the former Rastrick Independent School will be auctioned off.

Rastrick Independent School made the shock announcement that it was closing just days before the start of the new school year.

In the statement headteacher Susan Vaughey said: "I am sorry to announce that I am closing Rastrick Independent School with effect from 30th August 2019. I have informed the local authority.

"You may contact Calderdale Council for further help and assistance with regards to admissions. Their number is 01422 392617."

The school, on Ogden Lane, is inspected by the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

The inspectors said in the November 2018 report revealed the early years provision, leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment was 'outstanding'.

The school was a co-educational day school for pupils between the ages of zero and 16.

It was founded by Mrs Vaughey in 1994 on the site of the Rastrick Grammar School.