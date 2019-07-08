Here's some brilliant photos from yesterday's fun-filled Lightcliffe Gala at Lightcliffe Cricket Club

Crowds enjoying Lightcliffe Gala

CROWDS enjoyed bingo, burgers and bouncy castles at this year’s Lightcliffe Gala.
Hundreds of people were treated to a feast of entertainment at the event at Lightcliffe Cricket Club.
Performing for visitors were the Lightcliffe C of E Primary School choir, Panache Cheerleaders and Jessica France School of Dance.
There were kids’ races, village bingo and a wide variety of refreshments, from home-made cakes and sandwiches to burgers, beer and ice creams.
Children could have a go on two different bouncy castles and an inflatable slide, take a seat inside a fire engine and chat to firefighters, have a ride on a mini steam train and get glammed up with a glitter tattoo.
There were also birds of prey to see along with a host of stalls and games.

Alice Nightingale, four, sits in a fire engine.

Sienna Wright, two, whizzes down an inflatable slide

Harry Ashton, four, Freddie Ashton, two, and Lola Ashton, one, tuck into ice-creams.

Hundreds flocked to enjoy the gala.

