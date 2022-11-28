Actress Sarah Lancashire stars at police sergeant Catherine Cawood in the Calderdale filmed TV drama Happy Valley

Creator, writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright will be among those attending the exclusive screening alongside Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran.

The red carpet event on Wednesday 14 December includes a preview of the first episode, ahead of its broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, followed by a Q&A session.

To apply for tickets to attend the event at The Vue Cinema in Halifax, go to the BBC Shows and Tours website.

This is the third and final series of the show, written and created by Sally Wainwright, in which Sarah Lancashire plays Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

James Norton and Siobhan Finneran also return for series three - as Catherine’s nemesis, the murderer and sex-offender Tommy Lee Royce, and Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright, respectively.

In this series, Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir which sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Following the exclusive screening, guests can hear directly from Sally Wainwright along with some of the on-screen talent in an exclusive Q&A panel.

Sally Wainwright says: “It's been brilliant getting back into Catherine's world for the final series of Happy Valley. I'm looking forward hugely to seeing Sarah, James and Siobhan in Halifax for the launch in December.”

Jason Horton, Acting Director for BBC England, said: “Sarah Lancashire has brought to life a brilliant character, created by the exceptional Sally Wainwright.

“We’re so lucky at the BBC that we get to work with such incredibly talented people. I want to pay tribute to all the cast and crew for making such a successful series. I can’t wait to see it on the BBC soon.”

Happy Valley series three has been made by Lookout Point (Gentleman Jack, War & Peace) for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, in co-production with AMC Networks.

The first two series each won the Bafta Television awards for both Drama Series and Writing: Drama for Sally Wainwright, with Sarah Lancashire winning the Bafta Television award for Leading Actress for series two.

The second series of Happy Valley, shown in 2016, attracted an average consolidated audience of 9.3 million viewers on the BBC.

Series three is directed by Patrick Harkins and Sally Wainwright, and Fergus O’Brien, with Jessica Taylor as producer. Executive producers are Sally Wainwright and Sarah Lancashire, with Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for Lookout Point, and Ben Irving and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

