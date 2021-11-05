Here's how you can help make sure everyone in Calderdale has a Christmas dinner to enjoy

Louise Reed, Nicola Freemantle, Dee Halcrow and Rachel Tempest from Focus4Hope

Focus4Hope, which is based in Brighouse but helps people across the borough, is putting together festive hampers for those who might otherwise go without this Christmas.

They need donations of stuffing, gravy, mince pies and chocolates to feed 500 local families.

"We're relying on the public to help us out with this," said founder and Chief Executive Louise Reed.

The charity is also providing gifts for the poorest children in the borough and say they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of residents keen to help.

In just a week, they had 800 people come forward offering to buy presents for youngsters, and have had more than 1,500 get in touch in total.

"The response we've had so far restores your faith in humanity," said Louise.

Each child will receive three gifts - something snuggly and warm such as pyjamas or slippers, a toy and something sweet.

Focus4 Hope is working with several other charities and organisations on the Christmas appeal, including Calderdale Lighthouse and Calderdale SmartMove, to make sure no one goes without this festive season.

A combination of the financial impact of the pandemic, the cut to Universal Credit and soaring energy prices have thrown more people into poverty, said Louise.

It is food donations that they are in real need of now, she added.

Items they are looking for are stuffing, gravy, tinned peas, tinned carrots, tinned sweetcorn, tinned potatoes, custard, sponge and Christmas puddings, chocolates, selection boxes, mince pies, tinned meat, Fray Bentos pies, Yorkshire pudding mix, Christmas treats and crackers.