Here's how you can watch some of Halifax's best cricketers playing at charity match this weekend
Some of the Halifax’s top cricketing talent will be playing together in aid of two charities this weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
The Halifax Charity Cricket Match takes place at Bradshaw Cricket Club on Sunday (August 13) at 1pm.
Scores of Calderdale businesses have signed up to sponsor the event and the two teams.
Entry is free but the sponsorship money and donations will be split between Halifax Community Fridge and 51st Pellon Scout Group.
All are welcome to attend.