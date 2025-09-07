Here's what was on Calderdale Council's complaints list for 2024/25

Halifax Town Hall.

Service quality, communication, a particular policy or decision, staff conduct and service delays were the common themes among complaints received by Calderdale Council last year.

Regeneration and strategy and public services received the most complaints among 214 received by Calderdale Council in 2024-25, the overall total being down from 229 the previous year.

But although the latter service saw a reduction compared to the previous year, from 95 to 70, the former one increased from 64 to 73, although only half were upheld or partially upheld, council cabinet councillors noted.

The council also received 447 compliments – up from 158 in 2023-24.

Councillors also considered cases which had been reported to and adjudicated on by the ombudsman for local government and social care.

A letter from the ombudsman received in July summarised the number and nature of complaints referred to the investigator during 2024-25 – 86 cases, with 29 full investigations completed (up from 20 in 2023-24), with 22 upheld.

The letter noted the council’s complaints uphold rate of 76 per cent was an improvement on the previous year – when 95 per cent of cases which went to the ombudsman were upheld – and now Calderdale sits below the national average of 81 per cent.

However, the ombudsman identified timeliness and evidence provision as areas for improvement in a minority of cases.

In 68 per cent of cases upheld by the ombudsman, the regulator recommended financial redress, councillors heard.

More than half of complaints to the council itself were resolved within ten working days, which is a big improvement on the previous year, councillors were told.

They also were given more details, directorate by directorate, for 2024-25.

In children’s social care, eight complaints and 19 compliments had been received, none of these progressing to the ombudsman, with themes in complaints including delays in education, health and care plans (EHCP), communication concerns and emotional stress on families.

Regarding adults’ services and well-being, compliments were more than double those received in 2023-24 while the 27 complaints were 60 down on last year – 11 of these complaints being referred to the ombudsman.

The bulk of the directorate’s complaints (16) were about service quality, six involved financial matters, five communication, two related to policy matters or decisions, two to service delay and one each about staff conduct and appeals, cabinet was told.

Of complaints relating to statutory duties in both adults’ and children’s social care, eight complaints and 19 compliments were received over the latter, with one case still ongoing, key themes being EHCP delays, communication issues and safeguarding concerns.

Leading adult social care concerns were about quality of service, finances and communication, but alongside the 27 complaints 123 compliments were received, according to the report.

The report says 70 per cent of complaints about adult social care were upheld or partially upheld, and the authority now tags multiple issues per complaint, providing better insight to help it improve.

Senior Calderdale councillors agreed to implement an action plan to improve how it deals with complaints, and also using good practice which has resulted in compliments it has received.

The plan would be to introduce a two-stage complaints process which the ombudsman will require all councils to have as of next year sooner rather than later.