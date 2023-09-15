Watch more videos on Shots!

Hewyood Chapel, in Northowram, will be open to the public tomorrow (Saturday) between 10am and 3pm as part of Yorkshire Churches Heritage Open Days.

The chapel is named after Rev Oliver Heywood, whose legacy was the creation of a non-conformist presence in Northowram.

Born in Lancashire, he trained at Cambridge University and obtained a degree in theology before being ordained and becoming the vicar at Coley Church, near Halifax.

Initially, he was seen as extremely popular and increased the congregation considerably with his passionate oratory and care for his people and village.

Rev Chris Wood, from Heywood united Reformed Church in Northowram, said: “This all fell apart with the introduction of draconian laws during the reign of Charles II which imposed restrictions on the clergy, insisting for instance that they be ordained in the episcopal tradition, gave allegiance to the monarch, and used the Common Book of Prayer for the conducting of worship.

"Heywood refused and eventually lost his living and was banned from practicing within the Anglican Church.

"Despite continuing restrictions and threats of persecution, Heywood continued to support non-conformist fellowship in the North of England, riding over 1,000 miles on horseback each year as he travelled to other parts of Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cheshire and Derbyshire.

"Heywood settled in the village of Northowram and continued to hold regular meetings for like-minded people in his own home, despite this being against the law.

"Look-outs were posted strategically to warn of a likely raid, with worshippers sneaking off prior to their arrival, leaving just five people within his house.

"To assist in this illegal adventure, Heywood designed and had built a pulpit that could fit under his staircase, which looked like a cabinet to the uninitiated.

"This would be pulled out for worship, and push back under the stairway at the end or if they were to be interrupted. This pulpit is still on display in Heywood Chapel.

"Controversy was never far away, and he was arrested and found guilty of offences against the state, and therefore spent 12 months imprisoned within York Castle.