Hero Halifax bus drivers help save woman's life

Sally Lyle and Ray Hill, who work for First Halifax, were both driving in Halifax town centre when Ray spotted the woman lying on the pavement and stopped his bus to go to her aid.

Realising it was an emergency situation, he began giving CPR.

When Sally saw what was happening, she pulled over too and called the emergency services. She stayed on the phone to relay messages from Ray until the ambulance crew arrived.

Ray Hill (right) receives his award from Tom Bridge, Operations Director of First West Yorkshire

They were among more than 30 employees at the regional bus operator to be recognised for their dedication to the job and contribution to communities at an awards ceremony delayed due to the pandemic.

Between them, the employees account for close to 1,000 years of work at First West Yorkshire. In addition to long service honours, two other drivers were given special recognition for life-saving actions to help passengers in emergency situations in Leeds and Bradford. A staff manager in Huddersfield was awarded for fundraising to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Paul Matthews, Managing Director of First West Yorkshire, said: “Colleagues across the business have done an amazing job over the past two years as bus services faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic and now, as public transport sees passengers returning.

“To finally be able to come together and recognise the dedication and achievements of our long-serving drivers and engineers has been an uplifting occasion for everyone.”