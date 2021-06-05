Hero Simon’s call for Brave Briton nominations from Halifax

Falklands War veteran Simon Weston

Falklands War veteran Simon Weston has again joined forces with global-hearing specialist Amplifon to find truly remarkable men, women, children and pets who are an example to the nation.

The Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2021 will celebrate special achievements in the following categories: Coronavirus Hero, Against All Odds, Charity Champion, Active Agers, Young Hero, Pet Hero, and Celebrity Hero.

Last year’s overall winner and Celebrity Hero was England footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to feed under-privileged children during school holidays. But there are hundreds of other lesser-known heroes out there who deserve recognition.

Simon, 59, who chairs the judging panel, said: “The Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons shine a light on a very British breed of hero: those who, through incredible acts of courage, bravery and selflessness, are an inspiration to others.

“We all know of someone who deserves recognition for their bravery to help others, or their outstanding service to their country or community. It doesn’t matter whether people know them personally or have read about them in the media we still want them to nominate their heroes for this year’s Brave Briton awards.”