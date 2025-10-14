Heroic Calderdale police officers who saved grandfather’s life hoping to inspire others on Restart a Heart Day

Allan Lamb with PC Steph Robinson (right) and PC Emily Bell

A heroic police officer who saved a Halifax grandfather’s life is passing on her life-saving CPR skills to Calderdale College students on Restart a Heart Day on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Steph Robinson and PC Emily Bell were commended for their swift and courageous actions which saved the life of Allan Lamb in July 2023.

PC Robinson is now a police liaison officer at Calderdale College, which is one of 180 secondary schools taking part in a Yorkshire Ambulance Service CPR training event on Restart a Heart Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan will be joining her to see the life-saving sessions in action.

PC Robinson said: “I wanted Calderdale College students to take part in Restart a Heart Day because CPR is such an important skill to learn; you never know when you may need to help someone as demonstrated by what happened with Allan.

"My dad passed away five years ago as a result of a cardiac arrest - I performed CPR and if I hadn’t had these skills, I would have felt completely helpless in that situation.

"Learning this skill and how to use a defibrillator gives people the best chance of survival.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan, who works at Parkinson-Spencer Refractories in Halifax, said: “I’m really looking forward to Restart a Heart Day; it’s a campaign I feel very strongly about. Everyone should

learn CPR; it should be compulsory for all.”

The incident happened while the officers were responding to a report of criminal damage in Ovenden.

Allan, aged 55 at the time, suffered a cardiac arrest as he got into his car after visiting his granddaughter ahead of her school prom.

PC Robinson immediately began CPR and PC Bell called for an ambulance and requested a defibrillator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency medical teams arrived and, after administering two shocks, revived Allan, who was then airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. He underwent emergency surgery to have two stents fitted and has since made a good recovery.

The officers have kept in touch with Allan and his family, even running the Yorkshire 10 Mile event in York to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, cheered on by Allan.

In January, they took Allan to meet the aircrew who played a critical role in his rescue at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance base near Wakefield.

“I’m so indebted to Steph and Emily for what they did that day, as well as the other two police officers who ran for a defibrillator, and the ambulance and hospital staff,” said Allan, who lives in Wheatley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s like I have gained two extra daughters and I will always feel so connected to them. I’m so thankful; it’s meant I will get to see my grandchildren grow up.”

Both officers have been awarded a West Yorkshire Police District Commendation for their outstanding bravery and commitment to public safety.