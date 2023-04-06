Hip new fashion brand from Halifax designer whose wife owns town centre store

Leon Gladok, 37, has created Chimes of Freedom – a unique and hip clothing line influenced by his love for music.

Leon is no stranger to fashion, working alongside Melania Defelice and her sister Vittoria Defelice at Coco Boo Loves, which sells online as well as from their store in Westgate Arcade in Halifax.

He said Chimes of Freedom “was born out of lockdown January 2021” when he started doodling for some distraction.

Leon and his wife Melania modelling Chimes of Freedom wear

“I realised that after thinking up a logo and brand name that there wasn’t much more creative input needed so I started to rack my brains and zoned in on some personal interests and that’s when the idea came about,” he said.

The name for the brand was inspired by the Bob Dylan song of the same title.

“The name Chimes of Freedom came to me out of nowhere,” he said. “I love the song itself but when I began to read into the lyrics and meaning, it hit home and seemed appropriate for the time of lockdown.”

He added that by the lyrics involving such varied emotions - from dark cloudy skies to rays of sunshine – that overall the song signifies “hope”.

“There are meanings behind some of the tees. I intend to add these little story lines or ideas of inspiration to the website for anyone that cares to delve a bit deeper.

“I’ve got a long list of ideas to bring to life, and different directions to take the brand in, but it only happens if I get this first bit to work out.

"The early signs have been promising with lots of nice messages and people being really keen to see the launch.

“It’s been a wicked project to work on and it has been a lot of fun to create.

"As with most small brands, I’ll be starting out with a modest selection of tees and headwear.”

Chimes of Fashion went live earlier this week. For more information about the brand and the fashion on offer visit the website at https://chimesoffreedom.co.uk/

