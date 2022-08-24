Historical Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Chinese artefacts to go up for sale at Halifax auction

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collection was discovered when the Halifax Mill team were approached to assist with asset valuations for the estate of local artist Ian Colverson, who died earlier this year.

Ian was one of the key British exponents of printmaking and modern art from the 1960's and 1970's, holding teaching posts in Bradford and the USA, with his works adorning numerous gallery walls worldwide, including the Tate Modern in London and MOMA in New York. He was also subject of an exhibition at Dean Clough in 2014.

A number of Ian's art pieces will be going under the hammer within future sales at Halifax Mill Auctioneers.

Date:23rd August 2022. Picture James Hardisty. Halifax Mill Auctioneers has been given array of historical Roman, Greek, Egyptian and Chinese pieces to sell in their next sale on Sunday 4th September. The family of a private collector from Huddersfield, are selling around 40 of his items collected from around the world. Pictured James Watson, Owner of Halifax Mill Auctioneers, with Lots: 37, & 38 Native American Indian Tribal Face Mask.

Among his artefacts at their next sale will be lot number 30, a 2nd Century AD Roman Bronze Statue arm/hand, likely from a modestly sized Prima Porta/Augustus Caesar piece.

Halifax Mill's owner and lead auctioneer, James Watson, said: “Having the opportunity to bring these types of items and treasures to sale is a real honour and part of why being an auctioneer can be such an interesting and rewarding experience.

"We're hoping for lots of bids, both from international and UK buyers, and can't wait to be introducing them all in person.”

Halifax Mill Auctioneers’ sale is on Sunday, September 4, starting at 12pm.

Date:23rd August 2022. Picture James Hardisty. Halifax Mill Auctioneers has been given array of historical Roman, Greek, Egyptian and Chinese pieces to sell in their next sale on Sunday 4th September. The family of a private collector from Huddersfield, are selling around 40 of his items collected from around the world. Pictured James Watson, Owner of Halifax Mill Auctioneers, with Lot: 27 an Antique Etruscan (Italy) Moulded Female Hollow Head Artefact - age circa w/provenance from the Parthenon Gallery, London - 26cm high, acquired in 2004.

The catalogue is available by visiting www.the-saleroom.com/auction-catalogues/halifax-mill-auctioneers.

Call 01422 649669 or email [email protected] for more information.