Historical Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Chinese artefacts to go up for sale at Halifax auction
Halifax Mill Auctioneers are taking a step back in time at their next sale with a range of Chinese, Egyptian, pre-Colombian and Roman pieces, some of which date back to 500BC.
The collection was discovered when the Halifax Mill team were approached to assist with asset valuations for the estate of local artist Ian Colverson, who died earlier this year.
Ian was one of the key British exponents of printmaking and modern art from the 1960's and 1970's, holding teaching posts in Bradford and the USA, with his works adorning numerous gallery walls worldwide, including the Tate Modern in London and MOMA in New York. He was also subject of an exhibition at Dean Clough in 2014.
A number of Ian's art pieces will be going under the hammer within future sales at Halifax Mill Auctioneers.
Among his artefacts at their next sale will be lot number 30, a 2nd Century AD Roman Bronze Statue arm/hand, likely from a modestly sized Prima Porta/Augustus Caesar piece.
Halifax Mill's owner and lead auctioneer, James Watson, said: “Having the opportunity to bring these types of items and treasures to sale is a real honour and part of why being an auctioneer can be such an interesting and rewarding experience.
"We're hoping for lots of bids, both from international and UK buyers, and can't wait to be introducing them all in person.”
Halifax Mill Auctioneers’ sale is on Sunday, September 4, starting at 12pm.
The catalogue is available by visiting www.the-saleroom.com/auction-catalogues/halifax-mill-auctioneers.
Call 01422 649669 or email [email protected] for more information.