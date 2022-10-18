History of former Ebenezer Methodist Church to be celebrated at thanksgiving service

This year is the 200th anniversary of the first building on the site that was the former Ebenezer Methodist Church, but which now is the home of the Food Support Drop In and Halifax Central Church.

The building is owned by the Calderdale Methodist Circuit, which has commissioned a history of the church building which were there from 1822 to 1922, then from 1922 to the present day.

It is being launched at a Thanksgiving Service that will be held at New Ebenezer on Sunday, October 23. The service starts at 5pm with a tea beforehand at 4pm.

The building in Halifax town centre