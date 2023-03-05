Will Young, who rose to fame during ITV’s Pop Idol contest, popped into Lucy and the Caterpillar Vintage Boutique on Friday and came away with a fetching yellow beret.

The shop posted: “Gorgeous Will Young has just been in to buy some clobber, what a lovely surprise and what a gent!

It added: “He wanted to wear a beret for the pic and said he loved it so I gifted it to him!”