News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hit singer and songwriter Will Young spotted in Hebden Bridge getting a new hat

A well-known hit singer has been spotted in Hebden Bridge looking for some new clothes.

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 4:20pm

Will Young, who rose to fame during ITV’s Pop Idol contest, popped into Lucy and the Caterpillar Vintage Boutique on Friday and came away with a fetching yellow beret.

The shop posted: “Gorgeous Will Young has just been in to buy some clobber, what a lovely surprise and what a gent!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It added: “He wanted to wear a beret for the pic and said he loved it so I gifted it to him!”

The singer was spotted in Hebden Bridge
The singer was spotted in Hebden Bridge
The singer was spotted in Hebden Bridge
Most Popular
Read More
Takeaway fans 'gutted' as Calderdale chicken van boss announces he is closing be...
Will YoungHebden BridgeITV