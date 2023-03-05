Hit singer and songwriter Will Young spotted in Hebden Bridge getting a new hat
A well-known hit singer has been spotted in Hebden Bridge looking for some new clothes.
By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023
Will Young, who rose to fame during ITV’s Pop Idol contest, popped into Lucy and the Caterpillar Vintage Boutique on Friday and came away with a fetching yellow beret.
The shop posted: “Gorgeous Will Young has just been in to buy some clobber, what a lovely surprise and what a gent!
It added: “He wanted to wear a beret for the pic and said he loved it so I gifted it to him!”